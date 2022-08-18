How to watch Anett Kontaveit vs. Shuai Zhang at the Western & Southern Open

Shuai Zhang and Anett Kontaveit are on track to compete in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on August 18, and you can watch it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Anett Kontaveit at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Round: Round of 16

Date: Thursday, August 18

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Court Surface: Hard

Zhang vs. Kontaveit Matchup Info

Shuai Zhang Anett Kontaveit 44 World Rank 2 24-21 2022 Match Record 24-12 44-42 2022 Set Record 48-30 WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Last Tournament WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round of 32 Last Result Round of 32

Shuai Zhang vs. Anett Kontaveit Recent Performance