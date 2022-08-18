How to watch Anett Kontaveit vs. Shuai Zhang at the Western & Southern Open
Shuai Zhang and Anett Kontaveit are on track to compete in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on August 18, and you can watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Zhang vs. Kontaveit Matchup Info
|Shuai Zhang
|Anett Kontaveit
44
World Rank
2
24-21
2022 Match Record
24-12
44-42
2022 Set Record
48-30
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Shuai Zhang vs. Anett Kontaveit Recent Performance
- Zhang beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
- Kontaveit beat Tereza Martincova 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 on Tuesday in the Round of 32.
- Zhang has played 45 matches this year across all court types, and 18.9 games per match (18.9 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Zhang has won 65.6% of her service games and 33.2% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Zhang has won 30.6% of her return games and 65.3% of her service games.
- Kontaveit has played 36 matches so far this year, and 20.6 games per match across all court types (20.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kontaveit has won 70.1% of her games on serve, and 37.3% on return.
- On hard courts, Kontaveit has won 72.3% of her service games and 38.1% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
18
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
