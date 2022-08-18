Skip to main content

How to watch Ben Shelton vs. Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, August 18, watch Tennis Channel to witness Ben Shelton match up against Cameron Norrie in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 18
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Shelton vs. Norrie Matchup Info

Ben SheltonCameron Norrie

229

World Rank

11

1-1

2022 Match Record

36-14

3-2

2022 Set Record

86-46

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Ben Shelton vs. Cameron Norrie Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Shelton defeated No. 5-ranked Casper Ruud, 6-3, 6-3.
  • In the Round of 32, Norrie was victorious 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Andy Murray on Wednesday.
  • Shelton has played two matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 28.0 games per match (28.0 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Shelton has won 89.7% of his games on serve, and 18.5% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Shelton has won 89.7% of his games on serve, and 18.5% on return.
  • Norrie has played 26.0 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches) in his 50 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Norrie has won 28.9% of his return games so far this year, and 80.1% of his service games.
  • Norrie has won 29.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 81.2% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
USATSI_13759691 (1)
