How to watch Ben Shelton vs. Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open
On Thursday, August 18, watch Tennis Channel to witness Ben Shelton match up against Cameron Norrie in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Shelton vs. Norrie Matchup Info
|Ben Shelton
|Cameron Norrie
229
World Rank
11
1-1
2022 Match Record
36-14
3-2
2022 Set Record
86-46
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Ben Shelton vs. Cameron Norrie Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Shelton defeated No. 5-ranked Casper Ruud, 6-3, 6-3.
- In the Round of 32, Norrie was victorious 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Andy Murray on Wednesday.
- Shelton has played two matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 28.0 games per match (28.0 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Shelton has won 89.7% of his games on serve, and 18.5% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Shelton has won 89.7% of his games on serve, and 18.5% on return.
- Norrie has played 26.0 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches) in his 50 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Norrie has won 28.9% of his return games so far this year, and 80.1% of his service games.
- Norrie has won 29.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 81.2% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
18
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)