How to watch Borna Coric vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the Western & Southern Open

Tennis Channel is where you can tune in to Thursday's match between Roberto Bautista Agut and Borna Coric in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.

How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Borna Coric at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 18
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Bautista Agut vs. Coric Matchup Info

Roberto Bautista AgutBorna Coric

19

World Rank

152

26-12

2022 Match Record

4-8

57-29

2022 Set Record

14-17

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 64

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Borna Coric Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Bautista Agut was victorious 6-3, 6-3 against Marcos Giron on Wednesday.
  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Coric defeated No. 3-ranked Rafael Nadal, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.
  • Bautista Agut has played 38 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 22.6 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Bautista Agut has won 32.2% of his return games and 81.2% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Bautista Agut has won 79.4% of his service games and 32.4% of his return games.
  • Coric has played 12 matches this year, and 25.3 games per match across all court types (24.5 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Coric has won 74.7% of his games on serve, and 17.6% on return.
  • Coric has won 20.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 68.8% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
