How to watch Borna Coric vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel is where you can tune in to Thursday's match between Borna Coric and Roberto Bautista Agut in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Bautista Agut vs. Coric Matchup Info
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|Borna Coric
19
World Rank
152
26-12
2022 Match Record
4-8
57-29
2022 Set Record
14-17
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Borna Coric Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Bautista Agut was victorious 6-3, 6-3 against Marcos Giron on Wednesday.
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Coric defeated No. 3-ranked Rafael Nadal, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.
- Bautista Agut has played 38 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 22.6 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Bautista Agut has won 32.2% of his return games and 81.2% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Bautista Agut has won 79.4% of his service games and 32.4% of his return games.
- Coric has played 12 matches this year, and 25.3 games per match across all court types (24.5 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Coric has won 74.7% of his games on serve, and 17.6% on return.
- Coric has won 20.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 68.8% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
18
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
3:00
PM/EST
