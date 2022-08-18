How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. Ben Shelton at the Western & Southern Open

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the match between Ben Shelton and Cameron Norrie on Thursday, when they meet in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 18

Thursday, August 18 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Shelton vs. Norrie Matchup Info

Ben Shelton Cameron Norrie 229 World Rank 11 1-1 2022 Match Record 36-14 3-2 2022 Set Record 86-46 Truist Atlanta Open Last Tournament National Bank Open Round of 16 Last Result Round of 16

Ben Shelton vs. Cameron Norrie Recent Performance