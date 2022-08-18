Skip to main content

How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. Ben Shelton at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the match between Ben Shelton and Cameron Norrie on Thursday, when they meet in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

How to watch Ben Shelton vs. Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 18
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Shelton vs. Norrie Matchup Info

Ben SheltonCameron Norrie

229

World Rank

11

1-1

2022 Match Record

36-14

3-2

2022 Set Record

86-46

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Ben Shelton vs. Cameron Norrie Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Shelton defeated No. 5-ranked Casper Ruud, 6-3, 6-3.
  • Norrie defeated No. 47-ranked Andy Murray 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
  • In his two matches this year across all court types, Shelton has played an average of 28.0 games (28.0 in three-set matches).
  • Shelton has won 89.7% of his service games so far this year, and 18.5% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Shelton has won 89.7% of his service games and 18.5% of his return games.
  • In his 50 matches this year, Norrie has played an average of 26.0 games across all court surfaces (24.1 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Norrie has won 28.9% of his return games and 80.1% of his service games.
  • Norrie has won 81.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 29.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
