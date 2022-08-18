How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. Ben Shelton at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the match between Ben Shelton and Cameron Norrie on Thursday, when they meet in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center.
How to watch Ben Shelton vs. Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Shelton vs. Norrie Matchup Info
|Ben Shelton
|Cameron Norrie
229
World Rank
11
1-1
2022 Match Record
36-14
3-2
2022 Set Record
86-46
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Ben Shelton vs. Cameron Norrie Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Shelton defeated No. 5-ranked Casper Ruud, 6-3, 6-3.
- Norrie defeated No. 47-ranked Andy Murray 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
- In his two matches this year across all court types, Shelton has played an average of 28.0 games (28.0 in three-set matches).
- Shelton has won 89.7% of his service games so far this year, and 18.5% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Shelton has won 89.7% of his service games and 18.5% of his return games.
- In his 50 matches this year, Norrie has played an average of 26.0 games across all court surfaces (24.1 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Norrie has won 28.9% of his return games and 80.1% of his service games.
- Norrie has won 81.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 29.2% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
18
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)