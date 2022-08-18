How to watch Caroline Garcia vs. Elise Mertens at the Western & Southern Open
If you're wanting to watch No. 33 Elise Mertens go head to head with No. 35 Caroline Garcia in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on August 18, tune in to Tennis Channel.
How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Caroline Garcia at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Mertens vs. Garcia Matchup Info
|Elise Mertens
|Caroline Garcia
33
World Rank
35
19-17
2022 Match Record
32-15
39-37
2022 Set Record
67-43
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Elise Mertens vs. Caroline Garcia Recent Performance
- Mertens beat No. 17-ranked Karolina Pliskova 7-6, 6-3 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 16.
- Garcia defeated No. 3-ranked Maria Sakkari 7-6, 6-7, 6-1 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 16.
- Mertens has played 36 matches so far this year across all court types, and 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Mertens has won 38.3% of her return games and 63.8% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Mertens has won 65.4% of her games on serve, and 37.4% on return.
- In her 47 matches so far this year, Garcia has played an average of 23.3 games across all court surfaces (23.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Garcia has won 77.9% of her service games and 27.3% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Garcia has won 74.5% of her service games and 23.2% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
18
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
