How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Western & Southern Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on August 18 to witness No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas battle No. 16 Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Tsitsipas vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|Diego Schwartzman
7
World Rank
16
41-14
2022 Match Record
26-17
99-52
2022 Set Record
62-53
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Diego Schwartzman Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Tsitsipas was victorious 6-3, 6-4 versus Filip Krajinovic on Wednesday.
- In the Round of 32, Schwartzman won 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 against Aslan Karatsev on Tuesday.
- Through 55 matches so far this year (across all court types), Tsitsipas has played 27.4 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) and won 54.7% of them.
- Thus far this year, Tsitsipas has won 84.4% of his service games and 24.7% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Tsitsipas has won 85.7% of his service games and 22.0% of his return games.
- In his 43 matches so far this year, Schwartzman has played an average of 25.5 games across all court surfaces (23.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Schwartzman has won 68.5% of his games on serve, and 34.8% on return.
- Schwartzman has won 70.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 29.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
18
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)