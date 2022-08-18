Skip to main content

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Alison Riske at the Western & Southern Open

The August 18 matchup between Alison Riske and Elena Rybakina in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 18
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Riske vs. Rybakina Matchup Info

Alison RiskeElena Rybakina

29

World Rank

25

22-16

2022 Match Record

27-16

43-39

2022 Set Record

59-33

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Alison Riske vs. Elena Rybakina Recent Performance

  • Riske advanced via walkover in her last match, over Marie Bouzkova at the Western & Southern Open.
  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Rybakina beat No. 9-ranked Garbine Muguruza, 6-3, 6-1.
  • Through 38 matches so far this year (across all court types), Riske has played 20.0 games per match (20.0 in three-set matches) and won 51.3% of them.
  • So far this year, Riske has won 68.8% of her service games and 33.6% of her return games.
  • Riske has won 35.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 66.5% of her service games.
  • Rybakina has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) in her 43 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rybakina has won 77.3% of her games on serve, and 32.0% on return.
  • Rybakina has won 78.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 30.0% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
