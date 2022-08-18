How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Alison Riske at the Western & Southern Open
The August 18 matchup between Alison Riske and Elena Rybakina in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Alison Riske vs. Elena Rybakina at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Riske vs. Rybakina Matchup Info
|Alison Riske
|Elena Rybakina
29
World Rank
25
22-16
2022 Match Record
27-16
43-39
2022 Set Record
59-33
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Alison Riske vs. Elena Rybakina Recent Performance
- Riske advanced via walkover in her last match, over Marie Bouzkova at the Western & Southern Open.
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Rybakina beat No. 9-ranked Garbine Muguruza, 6-3, 6-1.
- Through 38 matches so far this year (across all court types), Riske has played 20.0 games per match (20.0 in three-set matches) and won 51.3% of them.
- So far this year, Riske has won 68.8% of her service games and 33.6% of her return games.
- Riske has won 35.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 66.5% of her service games.
- Rybakina has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) in her 43 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rybakina has won 77.3% of her games on serve, and 32.0% on return.
- Rybakina has won 78.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 30.0% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
18
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)