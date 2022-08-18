Skip to main content

How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Caroline Garcia at the Western & Southern Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Elise Mertens and Caroline Garcia on Thursday, when they meet in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 18
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Mertens vs. Garcia Matchup Info

Elise MertensCaroline Garcia

33

World Rank

35

19-17

2022 Match Record

32-15

39-37

2022 Set Record

67-43

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Elise Mertens vs. Caroline Garcia Recent Performance

  • Mertens is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 victory over No. 17-ranked Karolina Pliskova in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
  • In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Garcia defeated No. 3-ranked Maria Sakkari, 7-6, 6-7, 6-1.
  • Mertens has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) in her 36 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Mertens has won 63.8% of her service games and 38.3% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Mertens has won 37.4% of her return games and 65.4% of her service games.
  • In her 47 matches this year, Garcia has played an average of 23.3 games across all court types (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • Garcia has won 27.3% of her return games this year, and 77.9% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Garcia has won 74.5% of her games on serve, and 23.2% on return.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
