How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Caroline Garcia at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Elise Mertens and Caroline Garcia on Thursday, when they meet in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Mertens vs. Garcia Matchup Info
|Elise Mertens
|Caroline Garcia
33
World Rank
35
19-17
2022 Match Record
32-15
39-37
2022 Set Record
67-43
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Elise Mertens vs. Caroline Garcia Recent Performance
- Mertens is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 victory over No. 17-ranked Karolina Pliskova in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Garcia defeated No. 3-ranked Maria Sakkari, 7-6, 6-7, 6-1.
- Mertens has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) in her 36 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Mertens has won 63.8% of her service games and 38.3% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Mertens has won 37.4% of her return games and 65.4% of her service games.
- In her 47 matches this year, Garcia has played an average of 23.3 games across all court types (23.3 in three-set matches).
- Garcia has won 27.3% of her return games this year, and 77.9% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Garcia has won 74.5% of her games on serve, and 23.2% on return.
How To Watch
August
18
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
