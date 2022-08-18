How to watch Emma Raducanu vs. Jessica Pegula at the Western & Southern Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on August 18 to see No. 8 Jessica Pegula take on No. 13 Emma Raducanu in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Pegula vs. Raducanu Matchup Info
|Jessica Pegula
|Emma Raducanu
8
World Rank
13
29-14
2022 Match Record
10-13
56-35
2022 Set Record
25-24
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Jessica Pegula vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Pegula beat No. 74-ranked Marta Kostyuk, 6-7, 6-1, 6-2.
- In the Round of 32, Raducanu was victorious 6-0, 6-2 versus Victoria Azarenka on Wednesday.
- Pegula has played 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) in her 43 matches this year (across all court types).
- Pegula has won 38.3% of her return games so far this year, and 70.9% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Pegula has won 34.7% of her return games and 72.6% of her service games.
- Raducanu has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) in her 23 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Raducanu has won 38.5% of her return games this year, and 63.5% of her service games.
- Raducanu has won 40.0% of her return games on hard courts, and 57.5% of her service games.
