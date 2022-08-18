How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Jannik Sinner at the Western & Southern Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jannik Sinner are on track to square off in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on August 18, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Auger-Aliassime vs. Sinner Matchup Info
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|Jannik Sinner
9
World Rank
12
31-17
2022 Match Record
33-11
80-49
2022 Set Record
79-34
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Jannik Sinner Recent Performance
- Auger-Aliassime beat Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Sinner defeated No. 36-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic, 7-5, 3-1.
- Auger-Aliassime has played 48 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 27.1 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 82.5% of his games on serve, and 23.9% on return.
- Auger-Aliassime has won 23.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 83.2% of his service games.
- Sinner has played 44 matches so far this year (winning 55.3% of games across all court types), and 26.0 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
- Sinner has won 83.4% of his service games so far this year, and 27.3% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Sinner has won 83.6% of his games on serve, and 24.5% on return.
