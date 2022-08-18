Skip to main content

How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Jannik Sinner at the Western & Southern Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jannik Sinner are on track to square off in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on August 18, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 18
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Auger-Aliassime vs. Sinner Matchup Info

Felix Auger-AliassimeJannik Sinner

9

World Rank

12

31-17

2022 Match Record

33-11

80-49

2022 Set Record

79-34

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Jannik Sinner Recent Performance

  • Auger-Aliassime beat Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Sinner defeated No. 36-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic, 7-5, 3-1.
  • Auger-Aliassime has played 48 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 27.1 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 82.5% of his games on serve, and 23.9% on return.
  • Auger-Aliassime has won 23.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 83.2% of his service games.
  • Sinner has played 44 matches so far this year (winning 55.3% of games across all court types), and 26.0 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
  • Sinner has won 83.4% of his service games so far this year, and 27.3% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Sinner has won 83.6% of his games on serve, and 24.5% on return.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
