How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Madison Keys at the Western & Southern Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, August 18, turn on Tennis Channel to see Iga Swiatek take on Madison Keys in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Madison Keys at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 18

Thursday, August 18 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Swiatek vs. Keys Matchup Info

Iga Swiatek Madison Keys 1 World Rank 24 47-6 2022 Match Record 20-13 97-22 2022 Set Record 46-30 WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Last Tournament WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round of 16 Last Result Round of 64

Iga Swiatek vs. Madison Keys Recent Performance