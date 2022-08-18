How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Madison Keys at the Western & Southern Open
On Thursday, August 18, turn on Tennis Channel to see Iga Swiatek take on Madison Keys in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Swiatek vs. Keys Matchup Info
|Iga Swiatek
|Madison Keys
1
World Rank
24
47-6
2022 Match Record
20-13
97-22
2022 Set Record
46-30
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Iga Swiatek vs. Madison Keys Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Swiatek won 6-4, 7-5 against Sloane Stephens on Wednesday.
- Keys is coming off a 6-4, 7-5 victory over No. 15-ranked Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- Swiatek has played 53 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 19.3 games per match (19.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Swiatek has won 76.6% of her service games and 54.1% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Swiatek has won 53.5% of her return games and 74.5% of her service games.
- Keys has played 33 matches so far this year, and 21.9 games per match across all court types (21.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Keys has won 31.8% of her return games and 75.1% of her service games.
- Keys has won 77.1% of her service games on hard courts, and 32.1% of her return games.
