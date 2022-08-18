Skip to main content

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Madison Keys at the Western & Southern Open

On Thursday, August 18, turn on Tennis Channel to see Iga Swiatek take on Madison Keys in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 18
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Swiatek vs. Keys Matchup Info

Iga SwiatekMadison Keys

1

World Rank

24

47-6

2022 Match Record

20-13

97-22

2022 Set Record

46-30

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 64

Iga Swiatek vs. Madison Keys Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Swiatek won 6-4, 7-5 against Sloane Stephens on Wednesday.
  • Keys is coming off a 6-4, 7-5 victory over No. 15-ranked Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
  • Swiatek has played 53 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 19.3 games per match (19.3 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Swiatek has won 76.6% of her service games and 54.1% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Swiatek has won 53.5% of her return games and 74.5% of her service games.
  • Keys has played 33 matches so far this year, and 21.9 games per match across all court types (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Keys has won 31.8% of her return games and 75.1% of her service games.
  • Keys has won 77.1% of her service games on hard courts, and 32.1% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
USATSI_18885236
MLB

