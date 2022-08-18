How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the site where Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime will come together for their August 18 matchup, which is airing on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Auger-Aliassime vs. Sinner Matchup Info
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|Jannik Sinner
9
World Rank
12
31-17
2022 Match Record
33-11
80-49
2022 Set Record
79-34
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Jannik Sinner Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Auger-Aliassime defeated No. 20-ranked Alex de Minaur, 6-3, 6-2.
- Sinner got a walkover win over Miomir Kecmanovic at the Western & Southern Open in his most recent scheduled match.
- In his 48 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Auger-Aliassime has played an average of 27.1 games (23.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 23.9% of his return games and 82.5% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has won 83.2% of his service games and 23.9% of his return games.
- Through 44 matches so far this year, Sinner has played 26 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 55.3% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Sinner has won 83.4% of his service games so far this year, and 27.3% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Sinner has won 24.5% of his return games and 83.6% of his service games.
