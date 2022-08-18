Skip to main content

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Western & Southern Open

The Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is the site where Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime will come together for their August 18 matchup, which is airing on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 18
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Auger-Aliassime vs. Sinner Matchup Info

Felix Auger-AliassimeJannik Sinner

9

World Rank

12

31-17

2022 Match Record

33-11

80-49

2022 Set Record

79-34

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Jannik Sinner Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Auger-Aliassime defeated No. 20-ranked Alex de Minaur, 6-3, 6-2.
  • Sinner got a walkover win over Miomir Kecmanovic at the Western & Southern Open in his most recent scheduled match.
  • In his 48 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Auger-Aliassime has played an average of 27.1 games (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 23.9% of his return games and 82.5% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Auger-Aliassime has won 83.2% of his service games and 23.9% of his return games.
  • Through 44 matches so far this year, Sinner has played 26 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 55.3% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Sinner has won 83.4% of his service games so far this year, and 27.3% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Sinner has won 24.5% of his return games and 83.6% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
