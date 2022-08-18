How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 18 to watch the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Jessica Pegula and Emma Raducanu.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Pegula vs. Raducanu Matchup Info
|Jessica Pegula
|Emma Raducanu
8
World Rank
13
29-14
2022 Match Record
10-13
56-35
2022 Set Record
25-24
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Jessica Pegula vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance
- Pegula is coming off a 6-7, 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 74-ranked Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Raducanu beat No. 22-ranked Victoria Azarenka, 6-0, 6-2.
- Pegula has played 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) in her 43 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Pegula has won 70.9% of her service games and 38.3% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Pegula has won 72.6% of her games on serve, and 34.7% on return.
- Through 23 matches this year, Raducanu has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) and won 51.0% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Raducanu has won 63.5% of her service games so far this year, and 38.5% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Raducanu has won 57.5% of her games on serve, and 40.0% on return.
How To Watch
August
18
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
