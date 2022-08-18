How to watch John Isner vs. Sebastian Korda at the Western & Southern Open
On Thursday, August 18, watch Tennis Channel to see Sebastian Korda match up against John Isner in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Korda vs. Isner Matchup Info
|Sebastian Korda
|John Isner
52
World Rank
50
19-15
2022 Match Record
19-13
50-37
2022 Set Record
51-43
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Sebastian Korda vs. John Isner Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Korda won 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 against Frances Tiafoe on Wednesday.
- Isner defeated No. 10-ranked Hubert Hurkacz 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 on Wednesday to make the Round of 16.
- Korda has played 34 matches this year across all court types, and 25.0 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Korda has won 75.1% of his games on serve, and 31.1% on return.
- Korda has won 75.3% of his service games on hard courts, and 32.4% of his return games.
- Isner has played 32 matches so far this year, and 32.7 games per match across all court surfaces (28.4 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Isner has won 11.6% of his return games and 88.8% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Isner has won 90.3% of his service games and 9.9% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
18
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)