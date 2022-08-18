How to watch Madison Keys vs. Iga Swiatek at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open includes Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek going head to head on August 18 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Swiatek vs. Keys Matchup Info
|Iga Swiatek
|Madison Keys
1
World Rank
24
47-6
2022 Match Record
20-13
97-22
2022 Set Record
46-30
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Iga Swiatek vs. Madison Keys Recent Performance
- Swiatek beat No. 57-ranked Sloane Stephens 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Keys beat No. 15-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 6-4, 7-5.
- Swiatek has played 53 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 19.3 games per match (19.3 in three-set matches).
- Swiatek has won 76.6% of her service games this year, and 54.1% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Swiatek has won 53.5% of her return games and 74.5% of her service games.
- Keys has played 33 matches so far this year, and 21.9 games per match across all court types (21.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Keys has won 75.1% of her games on serve, and 31.8% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Keys has won 77.1% of her games on serve, and 32.1% on return.
