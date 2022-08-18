Skip to main content

How to watch Madison Keys vs. Iga Swiatek at the Western & Southern Open

The Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open includes Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek going head to head on August 18 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Watch it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 18
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Swiatek vs. Keys Matchup Info

Iga SwiatekMadison Keys

1

World Rank

24

47-6

2022 Match Record

20-13

97-22

2022 Set Record

46-30

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 64

Iga Swiatek vs. Madison Keys Recent Performance

  • Swiatek beat No. 57-ranked Sloane Stephens 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 16.
  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Keys beat No. 15-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 6-4, 7-5.
  • Swiatek has played 53 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 19.3 games per match (19.3 in three-set matches).
  • Swiatek has won 76.6% of her service games this year, and 54.1% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Swiatek has won 53.5% of her return games and 74.5% of her service games.
  • Keys has played 33 matches so far this year, and 21.9 games per match across all court types (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Keys has won 75.1% of her games on serve, and 31.8% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Keys has won 77.1% of her games on serve, and 32.1% on return.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
