How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Petra Kvitova at the Western & Southern Open
Check out Tennis Channel to view Thursday's bout between No. 28 Petra Kvitova and No. 5 Ons Jabeur in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Kvitova vs. Jabeur Matchup Info
|Petra Kvitova
|Ons Jabeur
28
World Rank
5
19-15
2022 Match Record
37-12
42-32
2022 Set Record
77-33
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Petra Kvitova vs. Ons Jabeur Recent Performance
- Kvitova beat No. 40-ranked Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday to make the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Jabeur beat No. 179-ranked Catherine McNally, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6.
- Kvitova has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in her 34 matches this year (across all court types).
- Kvitova has won 31.0% of her return games so far this year, and 73.0% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kvitova has won 69.6% of her games on serve, and 33.0% on return.
- Jabeur has played 49 matches so far this year, and 21.1 games per match across all court types (21.1 in three-set matches).
- Jabeur has won 41.5% of her return games this year, and 72.5% of her service games.
- Jabeur has won 67.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 37.0% of her return games.
