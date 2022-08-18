Skip to main content

How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Petra Kvitova at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Check out Tennis Channel to view Thursday's bout between No. 28 Petra Kvitova and No. 5 Ons Jabeur in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 18
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kvitova vs. Jabeur Matchup Info

Petra KvitovaOns Jabeur

28

World Rank

5

19-15

2022 Match Record

37-12

42-32

2022 Set Record

77-33

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Petra Kvitova vs. Ons Jabeur Recent Performance

  • Kvitova beat No. 40-ranked Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday to make the Round of 16.
  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Jabeur beat No. 179-ranked Catherine McNally, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6.
  • Kvitova has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in her 34 matches this year (across all court types).
  • Kvitova has won 31.0% of her return games so far this year, and 73.0% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kvitova has won 69.6% of her games on serve, and 33.0% on return.
  • Jabeur has played 49 matches so far this year, and 21.1 games per match across all court types (21.1 in three-set matches).
  • Jabeur has won 41.5% of her return games this year, and 72.5% of her service games.
  • Jabeur has won 67.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 37.0% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
