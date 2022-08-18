How to watch Petra Kvitova vs. Ons Jabeur at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Kvitova vs. Jabeur Matchup Info
|Petra Kvitova
|Ons Jabeur
28
World Rank
5
19-15
2022 Match Record
37-12
42-32
2022 Set Record
77-33
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Petra Kvitova vs. Ons Jabeur Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Kvitova was victorious 6-2, 6-3 versus Sorana Cirstea on Wednesday.
- Jabeur defeated Catherine McNally 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
- Kvitova has played 34 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches).
- Kvitova has won 31% of her return games so far this year, and 73% of her service games.
- Kvitova has won 69.6% of her service games on hard courts, and 33% of her return games.
- In her 49 matches so far this year, Jabeur has played an average of 21.1 games across all court types (21.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Jabeur has won 72.5% of her service games and 41.5% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Jabeur has won 67.9% of her service games and 37% of her return games.
