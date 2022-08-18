How to watch Petra Kvitova vs. Ons Jabeur at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is where you can see Thursday's match between Petra Kvitova and Petra Kvitova in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.

How to watch Petra Kvitova vs. Ons Jabeur at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 18

Thursday, August 18 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Kvitova vs. Jabeur Matchup Info

Petra Kvitova Ons Jabeur 28 World Rank 5 19-15 2022 Match Record 37-12 42-32 2022 Set Record 77-33 WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Last Tournament WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round of 64 Last Result Round of 32

Petra Kvitova vs. Ons Jabeur Recent Performance