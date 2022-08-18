How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Borna Coric at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open includes Borna Coric and Roberto Bautista Agut going head to head on August 18 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Bautista Agut vs. Coric Matchup Info
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|Borna Coric
19
World Rank
152
26-12
2022 Match Record
4-8
57-29
2022 Set Record
14-17
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Borna Coric Recent Performance
- Bautista Agut defeated No. 54-ranked Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Coric beat No. 3-ranked Rafael Nadal, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.
- Bautista Agut has played 38 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 22.6 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches).
- Bautista Agut has won 81.2% of his service games this year, and 32.2% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Bautista Agut has won 79.4% of his games on serve, and 32.4% on return.
- Coric has played 25.3 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches) in his 12 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Coric has won 74.7% of his games on serve, and 17.6% on return.
- On hard courts, Coric has won 68.8% of his service games and 20.0% of his return games.
