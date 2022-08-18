Skip to main content

How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Borna Coric at the Western & Southern Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open includes Borna Coric and Roberto Bautista Agut going head to head on August 18 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Watch it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 18
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Bautista Agut vs. Coric Matchup Info

Roberto Bautista AgutBorna Coric

19

World Rank

152

26-12

2022 Match Record

4-8

57-29

2022 Set Record

14-17

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 64

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Borna Coric Recent Performance

  • Bautista Agut defeated No. 54-ranked Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Coric beat No. 3-ranked Rafael Nadal, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.
  • Bautista Agut has played 38 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 22.6 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches).
  • Bautista Agut has won 81.2% of his service games this year, and 32.2% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Bautista Agut has won 79.4% of his games on serve, and 32.4% on return.
  • Coric has played 25.3 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches) in his 12 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Coric has won 74.7% of his games on serve, and 17.6% on return.
  • On hard courts, Coric has won 68.8% of his service games and 20.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Tennis

