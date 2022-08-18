Skip to main content

How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. John Isner at the Western & Southern Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Fire up Tennis Channel on Thursday to see the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, which features Sebastian Korda matching up with John Isner.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 18
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Korda vs. Isner Matchup Info

Sebastian KordaJohn Isner

52

World Rank

50

19-15

2022 Match Record

19-13

50-37

2022 Set Record

51-43

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Sebastian Korda vs. John Isner Recent Performance

  • Korda is coming off a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over No. 25-ranked Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
  • Isner defeated No. 10-ranked Hubert Hurkacz 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 16.
  • Korda has played 34 matches so far this year across all court types, and 25.0 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Korda has won 75.1% of his games on serve, and 31.1% on return.
  • Korda has won 32.4% of his return games on hard courts, and 75.3% of his service games.
  • Isner has played 32.7 games per match (28.4 in three-set matches) in his 32 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Isner has won 88.8% of his games on serve, and 11.6% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Isner has won 90.3% of his games on serve, and 9.9% on return.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
USATSI_18863569
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis

How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. John Isner at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff
