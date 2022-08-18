How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. John Isner at the Western & Southern Open
Fire up Tennis Channel on Thursday to see the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, which features Sebastian Korda matching up with John Isner.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Korda vs. Isner Matchup Info
|Sebastian Korda
|John Isner
52
World Rank
50
19-15
2022 Match Record
19-13
50-37
2022 Set Record
51-43
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Sebastian Korda vs. John Isner Recent Performance
- Korda is coming off a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over No. 25-ranked Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- Isner defeated No. 10-ranked Hubert Hurkacz 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 16.
- Korda has played 34 matches so far this year across all court types, and 25.0 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Korda has won 75.1% of his games on serve, and 31.1% on return.
- Korda has won 32.4% of his return games on hard courts, and 75.3% of his service games.
- Isner has played 32.7 games per match (28.4 in three-set matches) in his 32 matches so far this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Isner has won 88.8% of his games on serve, and 11.6% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Isner has won 90.3% of his games on serve, and 9.9% on return.
