How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Anett Kontaveit at the Western & Southern Open

The August 18 matchup between Shuai Zhang and Anett Kontaveit in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open can be watched on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 18
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Zhang vs. Kontaveit Matchup Info

Shuai ZhangAnett Kontaveit

44

World Rank

2

24-21

2022 Match Record

24-12

44-42

2022 Set Record

48-30

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Shuai Zhang vs. Anett Kontaveit Recent Performance

  • Zhang defeated No. 27-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
  • Kontaveit defeated No. 71-ranked Tereza Martincova 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 16.
  • Zhang has played 45 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 18.9 games per match (18.9 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Zhang has won 65.6% of her service games and 33.2% of her return games.
  • Zhang has won 30.6% of her return games on hard courts, and 65.3% of her service games.
  • Kontaveit has played 36 matches this year (winning 53.8% of games across all court surfaces), and 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Kontaveit has won 37.3% of her return games and 70.1% of her service games.
  • Kontaveit has won 38.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 72.3% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
