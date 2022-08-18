How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Anett Kontaveit at the Western & Southern Open
The August 18 matchup between Shuai Zhang and Anett Kontaveit in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open can be watched on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Anett Kontaveit at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Zhang vs. Kontaveit Matchup Info
|Shuai Zhang
|Anett Kontaveit
44
World Rank
2
24-21
2022 Match Record
24-12
44-42
2022 Set Record
48-30
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Shuai Zhang vs. Anett Kontaveit Recent Performance
- Zhang defeated No. 27-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.
- Kontaveit defeated No. 71-ranked Tereza Martincova 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 16.
- Zhang has played 45 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 18.9 games per match (18.9 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Zhang has won 65.6% of her service games and 33.2% of her return games.
- Zhang has won 30.6% of her return games on hard courts, and 65.3% of her service games.
- Kontaveit has played 36 matches this year (winning 53.8% of games across all court surfaces), and 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Kontaveit has won 37.3% of her return games and 70.1% of her service games.
- Kontaveit has won 38.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 72.3% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
18
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)