How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Diego Schwartzman at the Western & Southern Open

If you're wanting to watch No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas match up with No. 16 Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on August 18, tune in to Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 18
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Tsitsipas vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info

Stefanos TsitsipasDiego Schwartzman

7

World Rank

16

41-14

2022 Match Record

26-17

99-52

2022 Set Record

62-53

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Diego Schwartzman Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Tsitsipas beat No. 46-ranked Filip Krajinovic, 6-3, 6-4.
  • Schwartzman is coming off a 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 win over No. 38-ranked Aslan Karatsev in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • Tsitsipas has played 27.4 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) in his 55 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Tsitsipas has won 84.4% of his service games and 24.7% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Tsitsipas has won 85.7% of his games on serve, and 22.0% on return.
  • Schwartzman has played 25.5 games per match (23.9 in three-set matches) in his 43 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Schwartzman has won 68.5% of his games on serve, and 34.8% on return.
  • Schwartzman has won 70.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 29.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

