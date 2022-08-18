How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Andrey Rublev at the Western & Southern Open
Taylor Fritz and Andrey Rublev are set to compete in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on August 18, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 18
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Fritz vs. Rublev Matchup Info
|Taylor Fritz
|Andrey Rublev
13
World Rank
8
29-12
2022 Match Record
36-13
78-38
2022 Set Record
81-43
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Taylor Fritz vs. Andrey Rublev Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Fritz won 6-3, 6-2 versus Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday.
- Rublev defeated No. 61-ranked Fabio Fognini 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 16.
- Fritz has played 41 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 28.6 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Fritz has won 81.6% of his games on serve, and 28.2% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Fritz has won 83.3% of his games on serve, and 28% on return.
- Rublev has played 49 matches this year, and 25.1 games per match across all court surfaces (23.2 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Rublev has won 26.6% of his return games and 83% of his service games.
- Rublev has won 27.4% of his return games on hard courts, and 84.8% of his service games.
