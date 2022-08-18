Skip to main content

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Andrey Rublev at the Western & Southern Open

Taylor Fritz and Andrey Rublev are set to compete in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on August 18, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 18
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Fritz vs. Rublev Matchup Info

Taylor FritzAndrey Rublev

13

World Rank

8

29-12

2022 Match Record

36-13

78-38

2022 Set Record

81-43

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Taylor Fritz vs. Andrey Rublev Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Fritz won 6-3, 6-2 versus Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday.
  • Rublev defeated No. 61-ranked Fabio Fognini 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 on Wednesday to advance to the Round of 16.
  • Fritz has played 41 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 28.6 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Fritz has won 81.6% of his games on serve, and 28.2% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Fritz has won 83.3% of his games on serve, and 28% on return.
  • Rublev has played 49 matches this year, and 25.1 games per match across all court surfaces (23.2 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Rublev has won 26.6% of his return games and 83% of his service games.
  • Rublev has won 27.4% of his return games on hard courts, and 84.8% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
