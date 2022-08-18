Skip to main content

How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the Western & Southern Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Ajla Tomljanovic and Veronika Kudermetova are slated to play on Thursday, August 18 in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, August 18
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Tomljanovic vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info

Ajla TomljanovicVeronika Kudermetova

63

World Rank

20

23-19

2022 Match Record

33-15

49-43

2022 Set Record

54-40

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance

  • Tomljanovic defeated Paula Badosa 6-7, 6-0, 6-2 on Wednesday in the Round of 32.
  • In the , Kudermetova advanced - (retired) past Simona Halep.
  • Tomljanovic has played 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches) in her 42 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Tomljanovic has won 62.9% of her service games and 37.6% of her return games.
  • Tomljanovic has won 37.6% of her return games on hard courts, and 54.4% of her service games.
  • Kudermetova has played 48 matches this year, and 19.8 games per match across all court surfaces (19.8 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kudermetova has won 72.4% of her games on serve, and 32.9% on return.
  • On hard courts, Kudermetova has won 31.7% of her return games and 73.9% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. John Isner at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch John Isner vs. Sebastian Korda at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after hitting a walk off two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after hitting a walk off two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
USATSI_18884543
Baseball

How to Watch Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic: Stream Little League World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
USATSI_18882964
Baseball

How to Watch Red Wings at Red Sox: Stream Minor League Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina
USATSI_18237314
College Soccer

How to Watch Weber State at Colorado: Stream Women's College Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff