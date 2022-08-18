Skip to main content

How to Watch Western & Southern Open: Round of 16: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The round of 16 is running in Cincinnati at the Western & Southern Open with both top seeds in action today, including Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu.

The morning session of the 2022 Western and Southern Open from Cincinnati, Ohio makes way for the afternoon matches today. There are seven more men’s singles matches left on the docket, including Daniil Medvedev taking on Denis Shapovalov, and five more women’s matches with Emma Raducanu challenging the dynamic Jessica Pegula to set up the quarterfinals in the Cincinnati Masters.

How to Watch Western & Southern Open: Round of 16 today:

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Watch Western & Southern Open: Round of 16 online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Top-ranked Iga Świątek looks back to her meticulous ways after losing early in her last three tournaments with a win over Sloane Stephens (6-4, 7-5):

The afternoon session starts off with Świątek on center court against Madison Keys in what should be a terrific match-up with two men’s singles matches on the grandstand and court three.

Medvedev looks to win two out of his last three tournaments after a win in the Abierto de Tenis Mifel (over Cameron Norrie) and after losing at the national bank open.

He takes on Shapovalov on the grandstand in their fifth career singles match where Medvedev has won the last two in dominant straight sets (24-10) after losing their first two matches in three-set battles.

For the men, the day closes out with two monster matches between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jannik Sinner warming up the main event of Marin Cilic challenging the young Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia.

Over in the women’s draw, the main event of Aryna Sabalenka vs. Shelby Rogers is preceded by Pegula vs. Raducanu in what could be two match-of-the-day contenders. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

Western & Southern Open: Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
