Watch Western and Southern Open: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The final quarterfinal of the day features Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Seven of the eight quarterfinals matches are in the books at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio with the final one taking the court this evening. On Center Court, Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Borna Ćorić who has three of his four singles wins this season in this tournament, including a war with Rafael Nadal in the second round. Now he looks to defeat another Top 15 player to advance to the semifinals.

How to Watch Cincinnati - Quarterfinals today:

Game Date: Aug. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch Cincinnati - Quarterfinals online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Auger-Aliassime came back for a huge win over Jannik Sinner (2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1) that required him to dig deep and come back in the second set to avoid losing in straight sets:

This is the third match between these two talented young players, with each taking one match each back in 2019.

In their first ever match, Auger-Aliassime won in the quarterfinals in Miami on hardcourt, then Ćorić evened things up in Rome in a three-set match on clay in the round of 64. Those matches came back when Auger-Aliassime was 19 and Ćorić was 22. Now they are more seasoned and sharp, playing here with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

Ćorić has gone through Lorenzo Musetti (7-6 (7-2), 6-3), Nadal (7-6 (11-9), 4-6, 6-3) and Roberto Bautista Agut (6-2, 6-3) to get to this match.

His opponent today had a bye in the first round, then dispatched Alex de Minaur (6-3, 6-2) before the huge test against Sinner where he battled back from two match points in the second set to keep the match alive, win the set and then destroy Sinner in the third set after he beat him mentally.

The semifinals start tomorrow with the final four players in each of the singles draws all looking to get to the finals.

