How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Petra Kvitova at the Western & Southern Open
The August 19 matchup between Ajla Tomljanovic and Petra Kvitova in the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open can be seen on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Petra Kvitova at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 19
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Tomljanovic vs. Kvitova Matchup Info
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|Petra Kvitova
63
World Rank
28
23-19
2022 Match Record
20-15
49-43
2022 Set Record
44-33
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Petra Kvitova Recent Performance
- Tomljanovic is coming off a 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 victory over No. 20-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Kvitova beat No. 5-ranked Ons Jabeur, 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.
- In her 42 matches this year across all court types, Tomljanovic has played an average of 21.9 games (21.9 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Tomljanovic has won 37.6% of her return games and 62.9% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Tomljanovic has won 54.4% of her service games and 37.6% of her return games.
- In her 35 matches so far this year, Kvitova has played an average of 22.3 games across all court types (22.3 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Kvitova has won 73.3% of her service games and 31.6% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Kvitova has won 70.3% of her service games and 34% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
19
2022
Cincinnati - Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)