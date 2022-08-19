Skip to main content

How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Petra Kvitova at the Western & Southern Open

The August 19 matchup between Ajla Tomljanovic and Petra Kvitova in the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open can be seen on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 19
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Tomljanovic vs. Kvitova Matchup Info

Ajla TomljanovicPetra Kvitova

63

World Rank

28

23-19

2022 Match Record

20-15

49-43

2022 Set Record

44-33

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Petra Kvitova Recent Performance

  • Tomljanovic is coming off a 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 victory over No. 20-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
  • In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Kvitova beat No. 5-ranked Ons Jabeur, 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.
  • In her 42 matches this year across all court types, Tomljanovic has played an average of 21.9 games (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Tomljanovic has won 37.6% of her return games and 62.9% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Tomljanovic has won 54.4% of her service games and 37.6% of her return games.
  • In her 35 matches so far this year, Kvitova has played an average of 22.3 games across all court types (22.3 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Kvitova has won 73.3% of her service games and 31.6% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Kvitova has won 70.3% of her service games and 34% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
19
2022

Cincinnati - Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

