How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Shuai Zhang at the Western & Southern Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on August 19 to watch the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Aryna Sabalenka and Shuai Zhang.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 19
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Sabalenka vs. Zhang Matchup Info
|Aryna Sabalenka
|Shuai Zhang
7
World Rank
44
21-16
2022 Match Record
27-21
51-41
2022 Set Record
50-43
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Shuai Zhang Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Sabalenka defeated No. 30-ranked Shelby Rogers, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4.
- Zhang defeated Anett Kontaveit 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
- Sabalenka has played 37 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
- Sabalenka has won 67.2% of her service games this year, and 37.0% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Sabalenka has won 63.0% of her service games and 38.5% of her return games.
- In her 48 matches so far this year, Zhang has played an average of 19.2 games across all court types (19.2 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Zhang has won 33.1% of her return games and 66.7% of her service games.
- Zhang has won 30.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 67.8% of her service games.
