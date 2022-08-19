Skip to main content

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Shuai Zhang at the Western & Southern Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on Tennis Channel on August 19 to watch the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Aryna Sabalenka and Shuai Zhang.

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Shuai Zhang at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 19
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Sabalenka vs. Zhang Matchup Info

Aryna SabalenkaShuai Zhang

7

World Rank

44

21-16

2022 Match Record

27-21

51-41

2022 Set Record

50-43

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Shuai Zhang Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Sabalenka defeated No. 30-ranked Shelby Rogers, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4.
  • Zhang defeated Anett Kontaveit 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
  • Sabalenka has played 37 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
  • Sabalenka has won 67.2% of her service games this year, and 37.0% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Sabalenka has won 63.0% of her service games and 38.5% of her return games.
  • In her 48 matches so far this year, Zhang has played an average of 19.2 games across all court types (19.2 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Zhang has won 33.1% of her return games and 66.7% of her service games.
  • Zhang has won 30.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 67.8% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
19
2022

Cincinnati - Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18867099
NFL

How to Watch Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

By Adam Childs
imago1013815825h
Soccer

How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

By Tom Sunderland
Little League World Series
Baseball

Get to Know the Kids Playing in the Little League World Series

By Sarah Vasile
imago1013915579h
Soccer

How to Watch Torino vs Lazio in Canada

By Matthew Beighle
imago1013893400h
Soccer

How to Watch AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal in Canada

By Matthew Beighle
imago1013816993h
Soccer

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Southampton

By Matthew Beighle
FX
entertainment

How to Watch New York Times Presents: Superspreader: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina
baseball field
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Beloit Sky Carp at South Bend Cubs: Stream MiLB Live, TV Channel

By Ben Macaluso
Crystal Palace
Soccer

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa in Canada: Stream Premier League Live, Start Time

By Matthew Beighle