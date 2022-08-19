Skip to main content

How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Borna Coric at the Western & Southern Open

On Friday, August 19 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Borna Coric and Felix Auger-Aliassime meet for a head-to-head matchup in the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 19
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Auger-Aliassime vs. Coric Matchup Info

Felix Auger-AliassimeBorna Coric

9

World Rank

152

31-17

2022 Match Record

4-8

80-49

2022 Set Record

14-17

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 64

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Borna Coric Recent Performance

  • Auger-Aliassime defeated Jannik Sinner 2-6, 7-6, 6-1 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
  • In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Coric beat No. 19-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-2, 6-3.
  • Auger-Aliassime has played 48 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 27.1 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 82.5% of his games on serve, and 23.9% on return.
  • Auger-Aliassime has won 83.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 23.9% of his return games.
  • Coric has played 25.3 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches) in his 12 matches this year across all court types.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Coric has won 74.7% of his games on serve, and 17.6% on return.
  • Coric has won 20.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 68.8% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
19
2022

Cincinnati - Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
