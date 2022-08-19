How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Borna Coric at the Western & Southern Open
On Friday, August 19 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Borna Coric and Felix Auger-Aliassime meet for a head-to-head matchup in the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Borna Coric at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 19
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Auger-Aliassime vs. Coric Matchup Info
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|Borna Coric
9
World Rank
152
31-17
2022 Match Record
4-8
80-49
2022 Set Record
14-17
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Borna Coric Recent Performance
- Auger-Aliassime defeated Jannik Sinner 2-6, 7-6, 6-1 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Coric beat No. 19-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-2, 6-3.
- Auger-Aliassime has played 48 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 27.1 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 82.5% of his games on serve, and 23.9% on return.
- Auger-Aliassime has won 83.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 23.9% of his return games.
- Coric has played 25.3 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches) in his 12 matches this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Coric has won 74.7% of his games on serve, and 17.6% on return.
- Coric has won 20.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 68.8% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
19
2022
Cincinnati - Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)