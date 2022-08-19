How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Caroline Garcia at the Western & Southern Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 19 to see the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a match between Jessica Pegula and Caroline Garcia.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 19
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Pegula vs. Garcia Matchup Info
|Jessica Pegula
|Caroline Garcia
8
World Rank
35
29-14
2022 Match Record
33-15
56-35
2022 Set Record
69-43
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Jessica Pegula vs. Caroline Garcia Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Pegula defeated No. 13-ranked Emma Raducanu, 7-5, 6-4.
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Garcia beat No. 33-ranked Elise Mertens, 6-4, 7-5.
- Pegula has played 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) in her 43 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Pegula has won 38.3% of her return games this year, and 70.9% of her service games.
- Pegula has won 72.6% of her service games on hard courts, and 34.7% of her return games.
- Garcia has played 48 matches so far this year, and 23.3 games per match across all court types (23.3 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Garcia has won 78.0% of her games on serve, and 27.5% on return.
- On hard courts, Garcia has won 23.9% of her return games and 74.9% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
19
2022
Cincinnati - Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
