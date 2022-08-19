Skip to main content

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Caroline Garcia at the Western & Southern Open

Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 19 to see the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a match between Jessica Pegula and Caroline Garcia.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 19
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Pegula vs. Garcia Matchup Info

Jessica PegulaCaroline Garcia

8

World Rank

35

29-14

2022 Match Record

33-15

56-35

2022 Set Record

69-43

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 64

Jessica Pegula vs. Caroline Garcia Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Pegula defeated No. 13-ranked Emma Raducanu, 7-5, 6-4.
  • In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Garcia beat No. 33-ranked Elise Mertens, 6-4, 7-5.
  • Pegula has played 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) in her 43 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Pegula has won 38.3% of her return games this year, and 70.9% of her service games.
  • Pegula has won 72.6% of her service games on hard courts, and 34.7% of her return games.
  • Garcia has played 48 matches so far this year, and 23.3 games per match across all court types (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Garcia has won 78.0% of her games on serve, and 27.5% on return.
  • On hard courts, Garcia has won 23.9% of her return games and 74.9% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
19
2022

Cincinnati - Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
3:00
PM/EST
