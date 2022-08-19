How to watch Madison Keys vs. Elena Rybakina at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel will be showing the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open, which includes Madison Keys competing against Elena Rybakina on August 19.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 19
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Keys vs. Rybakina Matchup Info
|Madison Keys
|Elena Rybakina
24
World Rank
25
20-13
2022 Match Record
27-16
46-30
2022 Set Record
59-33
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Madison Keys vs. Elena Rybakina Recent Performance
- Keys defeated Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
- Rybakina is coming off a 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 29-ranked Alison Riske in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- Keys has played 33 matches so far this year across all court types, and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Keys has won 75.1% of her games on serve, and 31.8% on return.
- On hard courts, Keys has won 77.1% of her service games and 32.1% of her return games.
- Rybakina has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) in her 43 matches this year across all court types.
- Rybakina has won 32.0% of her return games this year, and 77.3% of her service games.
- Rybakina has won 78.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 30.0% of her return games.
