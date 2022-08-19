Skip to main content

How to watch Madison Keys vs. Elena Rybakina at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel will be showing the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open, which includes Madison Keys competing against Elena Rybakina on August 19.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 19
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Keys vs. Rybakina Matchup Info

Madison KeysElena Rybakina

24

World Rank

25

20-13

2022 Match Record

27-16

46-30

2022 Set Record

59-33

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Madison Keys vs. Elena Rybakina Recent Performance

  • Keys defeated Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
  • Rybakina is coming off a 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 29-ranked Alison Riske in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
  • Keys has played 33 matches so far this year across all court types, and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Keys has won 75.1% of her games on serve, and 31.8% on return.
  • On hard courts, Keys has won 77.1% of her service games and 32.1% of her return games.
  • Rybakina has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) in her 43 matches this year across all court types.
  • Rybakina has won 32.0% of her return games this year, and 77.3% of her service games.
  • Rybakina has won 78.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 30.0% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
19
2022

Cincinnati - Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
