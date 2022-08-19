How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. John Isner at the Western & Southern Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas and John Isner are slated to square off on Friday, August 19 in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Friday, August 19
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Tsitsipas vs. Isner Matchup Info
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|John Isner
7
World Rank
50
43-14
2022 Match Record
20-13
103-52
2022 Set Record
53-44
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. John Isner Recent Performance
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Tsitsipas defeated No. 16-ranked Diego Schwartzman, 6-3, 6-3.
- Isner defeated Sebastian Korda 7-6, 1-6, 7-6 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
- Through 57 matches so far this year (across all court types), Tsitsipas has played 27.1 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches) and won 55.0% of them.
- Tsitsipas has won 25% of his return games so far this year, and 84.5% of his service games.
- Tsitsipas has won 85.9% of his service games on hard courts, and 22.9% of his return games.
- Isner has played 33 matches this year (winning 49.7% of games across all court surfaces), and 32.7 games per match (28.5 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Isner has won 88.8% of his games on serve, and 11.5% on return.
- Isner has won 10% of his return games on hard courts, and 90% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
19
2022
Cincinnati - Quarterfinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
