How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. John Isner at the Western & Southern Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas and John Isner are slated to square off on Friday, August 19 in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. John Isner at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Friday, August 19

Friday, August 19 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Tsitsipas vs. Isner Matchup Info

Stefanos Tsitsipas John Isner 7 World Rank 50 43-14 2022 Match Record 20-13 103-52 2022 Set Record 53-44 National Bank Open Last Tournament Truist Atlanta Open Round of 32 Last Result Quarterfinal

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. John Isner Recent Performance