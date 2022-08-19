Skip to main content

How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. John Isner at the Western & Southern Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas and John Isner are slated to square off on Friday, August 19 in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Quarterfinal
  • Date: Friday, August 19
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Tsitsipas vs. Isner Matchup Info

Stefanos TsitsipasJohn Isner

7

World Rank

50

43-14

2022 Match Record

20-13

103-52

2022 Set Record

53-44

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. John Isner Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Tsitsipas defeated No. 16-ranked Diego Schwartzman, 6-3, 6-3.
  • Isner defeated Sebastian Korda 7-6, 1-6, 7-6 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
  • Through 57 matches so far this year (across all court types), Tsitsipas has played 27.1 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches) and won 55.0% of them.
  • Tsitsipas has won 25% of his return games so far this year, and 84.5% of his service games.
  • Tsitsipas has won 85.9% of his service games on hard courts, and 22.9% of his return games.
  • Isner has played 33 matches this year (winning 49.7% of games across all court surfaces), and 32.7 games per match (28.5 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Isner has won 88.8% of his games on serve, and 11.5% on return.
  • Isner has won 10% of his return games on hard courts, and 90% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
19
2022

Cincinnati - Quarterfinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
