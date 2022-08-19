How to Watch Western and Southern Open - Quarterfinals: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

A full day of quarterfinals matches at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati starts with Madison Keys in action today.

The first session of quarterfinals matches at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio features one match from each of the women’s singles, women’s doubles and men’s doubles draw. On Center Court, Madison Keys is challenged by Elena Rybakina in the first quarterfinal of the day and will send the first player to the semifinals. The action continues all throughout the day on MSG+ and the Tennis Channel today.

How to Watch Cincinnati - Quarterfinals today:

Game Date: Aug. 19, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

In the round of 16 Keys took down the top-ranked women’s player in the world in Iga Świątek in straight sets (6-3, 6-4):

Earlier this season, Świątek had won 35 straight matches to vault herself to number one in the world but has struggled this summer going 3-3 in her last six matches.

Keys took advantage of that, winning in straight sets and frustrating Świątek all game. Another win today would send Keys to her second semifinal of the season as she looks for her second win of the year.

The last time these two shared a court, Keys defeated Rybakina in a three-set battle at the French Open in the third round. The match came down to a tiebreaker in the third set where Keys came out on top.

In doubles action, the team of Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk take on the team of Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez in the women’s draw.

Over in the men’s doubles draw, the top ranked team of Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram are challenged by Karen Khachanov and Denis Shapovalov.

