How to watch Caroline Garcia vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel will be airing the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open, which includes Caroline Garcia matching up with Aryna Sabalenka on August 20.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, August 20
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Garcia vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info
|Caroline Garcia
|Aryna Sabalenka
35
World Rank
7
34-15
2022 Match Record
21-16
71-43
2022 Set Record
51-41
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Caroline Garcia vs. Aryna Sabalenka Recent Performance
- Garcia is coming off a 6-1, 7-5 victory over No. 8-ranked Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- Sabalenka beat No. 44-ranked Shuai Zhang 6-4, 7-6 on Friday to make the semifinals.
- Garcia has played 49 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 23.2 games per match (23.2 in three-set matches).
- Garcia has won 78.4% of her service games so far this year, and 27.6% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Garcia has won 76.0% of her service games and 24.3% of her return games.
- Through 37 matches so far this year, Sabalenka has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 52.2% of them (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Sabalenka has won 67.2% of her service games and 37.0% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Sabalenka has won 63.0% of her games on serve, and 38.5% on return.
How To Watch
August
20
2022
Cincinnati - Semifinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/EST
