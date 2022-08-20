Skip to main content

How to watch Caroline Garcia vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel will be airing the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open, which includes Caroline Garcia matching up with Aryna Sabalenka on August 20.

How to watch Caroline Garcia vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Saturday, August 20
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Garcia vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

Caroline GarciaAryna Sabalenka

35

World Rank

7

34-15

2022 Match Record

21-16

71-43

2022 Set Record

51-41

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Caroline Garcia vs. Aryna Sabalenka Recent Performance

  • Garcia is coming off a 6-1, 7-5 victory over No. 8-ranked Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals on Friday.
  • Sabalenka beat No. 44-ranked Shuai Zhang 6-4, 7-6 on Friday to make the semifinals.
  • Garcia has played 49 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 23.2 games per match (23.2 in three-set matches).
  • Garcia has won 78.4% of her service games so far this year, and 27.6% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Garcia has won 76.0% of her service games and 24.3% of her return games.
  • Through 37 matches so far this year, Sabalenka has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 52.2% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Sabalenka has won 67.2% of her service games and 37.0% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Sabalenka has won 63.0% of her games on serve, and 38.5% on return.

How To Watch

August
20
2022

Cincinnati - Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates a touchdown pass with the offensive line during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch 49ers at Vikings: Stream NFL Preseason, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in action agains the Carolina Panthers during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Carolina Panthers V Miami Dolphins 31
NFL

How to Watch Raiders at Dolphins: Stream NFL Preseason, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
imago1013941955h
Soccer

How to Watch Spain vs Mexico, U20 Women World Cup

By Adam Childs
Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; FC Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro Barreal (31) passes the ball against Atlanta United FC in the second half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch FC Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar
USATSI_18894467
cornhole

How to Watch 2022 ACL Pro Shootout #7

By Kristofer Habbas
Queretaro
Soccer

How to Watch Querétaro vs Tijuana: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina
USATSI_18893787
Tennis

How to Watch Cincinnati Masters, Men's Semifinal, Women's Doubles Final

By Rafael Urbina
USATSI_18892875
Baseball

How to Watch Latin America vs Puerto Rico, Little League World Series

By Adam Childs
Feb 16, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Cruz Azul forward Rodrigo Huescas (right) plays the ball against Forge FC in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch York United FC at Forge FC: Stream Canadian Premier League Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth