Skip to main content

How to watch Madison Keys vs. Petra Kvitova at the Western & Southern Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Saturday's match between No. 28 Petra Kvitova and No. 24 Madison Keys in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open, tune in to Tennis Channel.

How to watch Madison Keys vs. Petra Kvitova at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Saturday, August 20
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Keys vs. Kvitova Matchup Info

Madison KeysPetra Kvitova

24

World Rank

28

20-13

2022 Match Record

21-15

46-30

2022 Set Record

46-33

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 64

Madison Keys vs. Petra Kvitova Recent Performance

  • Keys beat Elena Rybakina 6-2, 6-4 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
  • Kvitova defeated No. 63-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-3 on Friday to advance to the semifinals.
  • Keys has played 33 matches this year across all court types, and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Keys has won 75.1% of her games on serve, and 31.8% on return.
  • Keys has won 77.1% of her service games on hard courts, and 32.1% of her return games.
  • In her 36 matches this year, Kvitova has played an average of 22.2 games across all court types (22.2 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Kvitova has won 73.4% of her service games and 32.2% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Kvitova has won 35.0% of her return games and 70.6% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
20
2022

Cincinnati - Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Danill Medvedev
Tennis

How to Watch Western and Southern Open - Semifinals: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Madison Keys vs. Petra Kvitova at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

AS Monaco vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
monaco
Soccer

How to Watch AS Monaco vs RC Lens in Canada: Stream Ligue 1 Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown
Soccer

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Fulham vs. Brentford FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Everton FC vs. Nottingham Forest Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Leicester City vs. Southampton FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Leicester City vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff