How to watch Madison Keys vs. Petra Kvitova at the Western & Southern Open
To watch Saturday's match between No. 28 Petra Kvitova and No. 24 Madison Keys in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open, tune in to Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, August 20
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Keys vs. Kvitova Matchup Info
|Madison Keys
|Petra Kvitova
24
World Rank
28
20-13
2022 Match Record
21-15
46-30
2022 Set Record
46-33
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Madison Keys vs. Petra Kvitova Recent Performance
- Keys beat Elena Rybakina 6-2, 6-4 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
- Kvitova defeated No. 63-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-3 on Friday to advance to the semifinals.
- Keys has played 33 matches this year across all court types, and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Keys has won 75.1% of her games on serve, and 31.8% on return.
- Keys has won 77.1% of her service games on hard courts, and 32.1% of her return games.
- In her 36 matches this year, Kvitova has played an average of 22.2 games across all court types (22.2 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Kvitova has won 73.4% of her service games and 32.2% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Kvitova has won 35.0% of her return games and 70.6% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
20
2022
Cincinnati - Semifinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
