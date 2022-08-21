How to watch Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Aleksandra Krunic at the Tennis in the Land
Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 21 to see the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Aleksandra Krunic.
How to watch Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Aleksandra Krunic at the Tennis in the Land
- Tournament: Tennis in the Land
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Sasnovich vs. Krunic Matchup Info
|Aliaksandra Sasnovich
|Aleksandra Krunic
36
World Rank
92
29-16
2022 Match Record
14-14
63-39
2022 Set Record
32-31
Western & Southern Open
Last Tournament
Western & Southern Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Aleksandra Krunic Recent Performance
- In her most recent match, Sasnovich came up short 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 versus Catherine McNally in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
- In her previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Krunic was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 47-ranked Marie Bouzkova, 1-6, 2-6.
- Sasnovich has played 45 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 22.0 games per match (22.0 in three-set matches).
- Sasnovich has won 67.1% of her service games so far this year, and 39.6% of her return games.
- Sasnovich has won 39.0% of her return games on hard courts, and 70.5% of her service games.
- Krunic has played 20.4 games per match (20.4 in three-set matches) in her 28 matches so far this year across all court types.
- Krunic has won 65.5% of her service games this year, and 40.9% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
21
2022
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA - ATP Semifinal 2
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)