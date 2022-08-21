How to watch Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Aleksandra Krunic at the Tennis in the Land

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 21 to see the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Aleksandra Krunic.

How to watch Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Aleksandra Krunic at the Tennis in the Land

Tournament: Tennis in the Land

Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, August 21

Sunday, August 21 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Sasnovich vs. Krunic Matchup Info

Aliaksandra Sasnovich Aleksandra Krunic 36 World Rank 92 29-16 2022 Match Record 14-14 63-39 2022 Set Record 32-31 Western & Southern Open Last Tournament Western & Southern Open Round of 64 Last Result Qualification Round 1

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Aleksandra Krunic Recent Performance