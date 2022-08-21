How to watch Alize Cornet vs. Dayana Yastremska at the Tennis in the Land
The Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land features Dayana Yastremska and Alize Cornet going toe to toe on August 21 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Tennis in the Land
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Cornet vs. Yastremska Matchup Info
|Alize Cornet
|Dayana Yastremska
37
World Rank
80
17-18
2022 Match Record
18-16
43-40
2022 Set Record
40-35
Western & Southern Open
Last Tournament
Western & Southern Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Alize Cornet vs. Dayana Yastremska Recent Performance
- In her most recent match, Cornet was defeated 1-6, 0-6 against Sloane Stephens in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
- In her most recent match, Yastremska came up short 2-6, 2-6 versus Petra Martic in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.
- Cornet has played 35 matches this year across all court types, and 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
- Cornet has won 64.0% of her service games this year, and 37.8% of her return games.
- Cornet has won 32.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 62.9% of her service games.
- Through 34 matches so far this year, Yastremska has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 49.2% of them (across all court types).
- Yastremska has won 65.3% of her service games this year, and 30.9% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Yastremska has won 30.7% of her return games and 68.2% of her service games.
How To Watch
