Skip to main content

How to watch Alize Cornet vs. Dayana Yastremska at the Tennis in the Land

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land features Dayana Yastremska and Alize Cornet going toe to toe on August 21 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Alize Cornet vs. Dayana Yastremska at the Tennis in the Land

  • Tournament: Tennis in the Land
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Cornet vs. Yastremska Matchup Info

Alize CornetDayana Yastremska

37

World Rank

80

17-18

2022 Match Record

18-16

43-40

2022 Set Record

40-35

Western & Southern Open

Last Tournament

Western & Southern Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Alize Cornet vs. Dayana Yastremska Recent Performance

  • In her most recent match, Cornet was defeated 1-6, 0-6 against Sloane Stephens in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
  • In her most recent match, Yastremska came up short 2-6, 2-6 versus Petra Martic in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.
  • Cornet has played 35 matches this year across all court types, and 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
  • Cornet has won 64.0% of her service games this year, and 37.8% of her return games.
  • Cornet has won 32.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 62.9% of her service games.
  • Through 34 matches so far this year, Yastremska has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 49.2% of them (across all court types).
  • Yastremska has won 65.3% of her service games this year, and 30.9% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Yastremska has won 30.7% of her return games and 68.2% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA - ATP Semifinal 2

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Barbora Krejcikova vs. Anastasia Potapova at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Katerina Siniakova at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Caroline Garcia at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lauren Davis vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Peyton Stearns vs. Irina-Camelia Begu at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Aleksandra Krunic at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Varvara Gracheva vs. Madison Brengle at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Magda Linette vs. Yulia Putintseva at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff