How to watch Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Daria Saville at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby
Don't miss No. 119 Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova match up against No. 72 Daria Saville in the Round of 32 of the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Schmiedlova vs. Saville Matchup Info
|Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova
|Daria Saville
119
World Rank
72
9-14
2022 Match Record
21-14
21-31
2022 Set Record
43-33
Gdynia
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Semifinal
Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Daria Saville Recent Performance
- In her previous tournament, the Gdynia, Schmiedlova was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 131-ranked Clara Burel, 6-7, 1-6.
- Saville lost her last match, 3-6, 1-6 against Kaia Kanepi in the semifinals of the Citi Open on August 6, 2022.
- Schmiedlova has played 23 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 20.2 games per match (20.2 in three-set matches).
- Schmiedlova has won 33.7% of her return games so far this year, and 50.6% of her service games.
- Schmiedlova has won 51.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 33.9% of her return games.
- Through 35 matches so far this year, Saville has played 22.4 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) and won 52.2% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Saville has won 67.5% of her games on serve, and 34.6% on return.
- Saville has won 35.6% of her return games on hard courts, and 67% of her service games.
