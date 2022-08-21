Skip to main content

How to watch Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Daria Saville at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Don't miss No. 119 Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova match up against No. 72 Daria Saville in the Round of 32 of the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby. Watch it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Daria Saville at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby

  • Tournament: Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Schmiedlova vs. Saville Matchup Info

Anna-Karolina SchmiedlovaDaria Saville

119

World Rank

72

9-14

2022 Match Record

21-14

21-31

2022 Set Record

43-33

Gdynia

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Semifinal

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Daria Saville Recent Performance

  • In her previous tournament, the Gdynia, Schmiedlova was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 131-ranked Clara Burel, 6-7, 1-6.
  • Saville lost her last match, 3-6, 1-6 against Kaia Kanepi in the semifinals of the Citi Open on August 6, 2022.
  • Schmiedlova has played 23 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 20.2 games per match (20.2 in three-set matches).
  • Schmiedlova has won 33.7% of her return games so far this year, and 50.6% of her service games.
  • Schmiedlova has won 51.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 33.9% of her return games.
  • Through 35 matches so far this year, Saville has played 22.4 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) and won 52.2% of them (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Saville has won 67.5% of her games on serve, and 34.6% on return.
  • Saville has won 35.6% of her return games on hard courts, and 67% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 13, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Orlando City SC forward Facundo Torres (17) reacts during the second half against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
p22541672_b_h8_aa
entertainment

How to Watch Ghosts of Devil’s Perch: Stream Series Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Daria Saville at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby

By What's On TV Staff
c0312c73-f545-4a14-9763-a8e27cb341df
entertainment

How to Watch The Killer Nanny: Stream Special Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina
USATSI_18867951
Soccer

How to Watch Timbers at Sporting Kansas City: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar
Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United FC forward Dom Dwyer (4) reacts after a play in the second half in the game against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
imago1008646880h (3)
Soccer

How to Watch Pachuca vs. León

By Christine Brown
USATSI_18905296
Soccer

How to Watch Hawaii at Arizona State, Women College Soccer

By Rafael Urbina
USATSI_18885239
Soccer

How to Watch FC Dallas at Nashville SC

By Evan Lazar