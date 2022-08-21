How to watch Barbora Krejcikova vs. Anastasia Potapova at the Tennis in the Land
To watch Sunday's head-to-head matchup between No. 54 Anastasia Potapova and No. 19 Barbora Krejcikova in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, tune in to Tennis Channel.
How to watch Barbora Krejcikova vs. Anastasia Potapova at the Tennis in the Land
- Tournament: Tennis in the Land
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Krejcikova vs. Potapova Matchup Info
|Barbora Krejcikova
|Anastasia Potapova
19
World Rank
54
14-12
2022 Match Record
27-16
33-26
2022 Set Record
59-38
Western & Southern Open
Last Tournament
Western & Southern Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Anastasia Potapova Recent Performance
- In her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Krejcikova was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 20-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 3-6, 3-6.
- In her last match, Potapova lost 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Simona Halep in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Krejcikova has played 20.7 games per match (20.7 in three-set matches) in her 26 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Krejcikova has won 37.1% of her return games and 68.8% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Krejcikova has won 39.0% of her return games and 69.0% of her service games.
- Through 43 matches so far this year, Potapova has played 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) and won 55.1% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Potapova has won 63.6% of her service games so far this year, and 42.8% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Potapova has won 59.1% of her games on serve, and 38.9% on return.
How To Watch
August
21
2022
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA - ATP Semifinal 2
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)