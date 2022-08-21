Skip to main content

How to watch Danka Kovinic vs. Magdalena Frech at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby

Danka Kovinic and Magdalena Frech are scheduled to play on Sunday, August 21 in the Round of 32 of the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kovinic vs. Frech Matchup Info

Danka KovinicMagdalena Frech

83

World Rank

105

9-12

2022 Match Record

15-19

19-26

2022 Set Record

32-42

Western & Southern Open

Last Tournament

Western & Southern Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification Final

Danka Kovinic vs. Magdalena Frech Recent Performance

  • In her most recent match, Kovinic lost 0-6, 2-6 versus Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.
  • Frech is coming off a defeat in the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open, to No. 74-ranked Marta Kostyuk, 1-6, 6-3, 4-6.
  • In her 21 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Kovinic has played an average of 19.3 games (19.3 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Kovinic has won 27.7% of her return games and 60.4% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Kovinic has won 28.3% of her return games and 59.6% of her service games.
  • Frech has played 34 matches so far this year (winning 48.0% of games across all court types), and 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Frech has won 33.3% of her return games and 57.6% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Frech has won 51.2% of her service games and 32.6% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
3:10
PM/EST
