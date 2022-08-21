How to watch Denis Kudla vs. Thiago Monteiro at the Winston-Salem Open
Denis Kudla and Thiago Monteiro are slated to compete on Sunday, August 21 in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Kudla vs. Monteiro Matchup Info
|Denis Kudla
|Thiago Monteiro
95
World Rank
65
12-23
2022 Match Record
17-17
36-58
2022 Set Record
42-43
Western & Southern Open
Last Tournament
Western & Southern Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Final
Denis Kudla vs. Thiago Monteiro Recent Performance
- Kudla is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open, at the hands of No. 57-ranked Marcos Giron, 3-6, 2-6.
- Monteiro most recently played on August 14, 2022, a 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 102-ranked Henri Laaksonen in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.
- Kudla has played 35 matches this year (across all court types), and 26.3 games per match (24.8 in three-set matches).
- Kudla has won 72.3% of his service games so far this year, and 18.3% of his return games.
- Kudla has won 70.4% of his service games on hard courts, and 19.2% of his return games.
- In his 34 matches this year, Monteiro has played an average of 25.9 games across all court types (25.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Monteiro has won 17.1% of his return games and 82.9% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Monteiro has won 83.5% of his games on serve, and 16.8% on return.
