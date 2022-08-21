Skip to main content

How to watch Denis Kudla vs. Thiago Monteiro at the Winston-Salem Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Denis Kudla and Thiago Monteiro are slated to compete on Sunday, August 21 in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Denis Kudla vs. Thiago Monteiro at the Winston-Salem Open

  • Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kudla vs. Monteiro Matchup Info

Denis KudlaThiago Monteiro

95

World Rank

65

12-23

2022 Match Record

17-17

36-58

2022 Set Record

42-43

Western & Southern Open

Last Tournament

Western & Southern Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification Final

Denis Kudla vs. Thiago Monteiro Recent Performance

  • Kudla is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open, at the hands of No. 57-ranked Marcos Giron, 3-6, 2-6.
  • Monteiro most recently played on August 14, 2022, a 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 102-ranked Henri Laaksonen in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.
  • Kudla has played 35 matches this year (across all court types), and 26.3 games per match (24.8 in three-set matches).
  • Kudla has won 72.3% of his service games so far this year, and 18.3% of his return games.
  • Kudla has won 70.4% of his service games on hard courts, and 19.2% of his return games.
  • In his 34 matches this year, Monteiro has played an average of 25.9 games across all court types (25.0 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Monteiro has won 17.1% of his return games and 82.9% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Monteiro has won 83.5% of his games on serve, and 16.8% on return.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chase Elliott Clash
NASCAR

How to Watch Go Bowling at The Glen: Stream NASCAR Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson
imago1013887717h
Soccer

How to Watch Bologna vs. Hellas Verona in Canada

By Christine Brown
atalanta
Soccer

How to Watch Atalanta vs AC Milan in Canada: Stream Serie A Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown
USATSI_18881108
Golf

How to Watch US Open Golf Amateur Championship Match

By Kristofer Habbas
Little League World Series
Baseball

How to Watch Mid-Atlantic vs Metro: Stream Little League World Series Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) reacts with third base coach Willie Harris (right) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
Softball
Softball

How to Watch Team Blue vs. Team Purple: Stream Athletes Unlimited Softball Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single to drive in a run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino (44) and center fielder Nick Senzel (15) and right fielder Jake Fraley (27) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Reds won 10-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff