How to watch Dominic Thiem vs. Jeffrey John Wolf at the Winston-Salem Open

If you're hoping to check out No. 228 Dominic Thiem match up with No. 83 Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 21, turn on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Thiem vs. Wolf Matchup Info

Dominic ThiemJeffrey John Wolf

228

World Rank

83

7-9

2022 Match Record

14-10

17-23

2022 Set Record

32-22

Generali Open

Last Tournament

Western & Southern Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 64

Dominic Thiem vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Recent Performance

  • In his last tournament, the Generali Open, Thiem was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 140-ranked Yannick Hanfmann, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6.
  • Wolf last played on August 15, 2022, a 6-7, 2-6 defeat by No. 44-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
  • Through 16 matches this year (across all court types), Thiem has played 24.3 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches) and won 47.7% of them.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Thiem has won 77.9% of his games on serve, and 18.7% on return.
  • In his 24 matches so far this year, Wolf has played an average of 23.0 games across all court types (23.0 in three-set matches).
  • Wolf has won 22.7% of his return games so far this year, and 71.3% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Wolf has won 72.0% of his service games and 23.3% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/EST
