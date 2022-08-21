How to watch Dominic Thiem vs. Jeffrey John Wolf at the Winston-Salem Open
If you're hoping to check out No. 228 Dominic Thiem match up with No. 83 Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 21, turn on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Thiem vs. Wolf Matchup Info
|Dominic Thiem
|Jeffrey John Wolf
228
World Rank
83
7-9
2022 Match Record
14-10
17-23
2022 Set Record
32-22
Generali Open
Last Tournament
Western & Southern Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Dominic Thiem vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the Generali Open, Thiem was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 140-ranked Yannick Hanfmann, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6.
- Wolf last played on August 15, 2022, a 6-7, 2-6 defeat by No. 44-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Through 16 matches this year (across all court types), Thiem has played 24.3 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches) and won 47.7% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Thiem has won 77.9% of his games on serve, and 18.7% on return.
- In his 24 matches so far this year, Wolf has played an average of 23.0 games across all court types (23.0 in three-set matches).
- Wolf has won 22.7% of his return games so far this year, and 71.3% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Wolf has won 72.0% of his service games and 23.3% of his return games.
How To Watch
