How to watch Dominic Thiem vs. Jeffrey John Wolf at the Winston-Salem Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

If you're hoping to check out No. 228 Dominic Thiem match up with No. 83 Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 21, turn on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Dominic Thiem vs. Jeffrey John Wolf at the Winston-Salem Open

Tournament: Winston-Salem Open

Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 21

Sunday, August 21 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Thiem vs. Wolf Matchup Info

Dominic Thiem Jeffrey John Wolf 228 World Rank 83 7-9 2022 Match Record 14-10 17-23 2022 Set Record 32-22 Generali Open Last Tournament Western & Southern Open Quarterfinal Last Result Round of 64

Dominic Thiem vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Recent Performance