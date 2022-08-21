How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Tennis in the Land
Turn on Tennis Channel on August 21 to watch the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Elise Mertens and Sorana Cirstea.
- Tournament: Tennis in the Land
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Mertens vs. Cirstea Matchup Info
|Elise Mertens
|Sorana Cirstea
33
World Rank
40
21-18
2022 Match Record
20-18
43-39
2022 Set Record
46-41
Western & Southern Open
Last Tournament
Western & Southern Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Elise Mertens vs. Sorana Cirstea Recent Performance
- In her most recent match, Mertens lost 4-6, 5-7 versus Caroline Garcia in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.
- In her last match, Cirstea lost 2-6, 3-6 versus Petra Kvitova in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.
- In her 39 matches this year across all court surfaces, Mertens has played an average of 21.4 games (21.4 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Mertens has won 64.9% of her service games and 38.3% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Mertens has won 37.5% of her return games and 67.1% of her service games.
- In her 38 matches this year, Cirstea has played an average of 21.2 games across all court surfaces (21.2 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cirstea has won 64.7% of her games on serve, and 37.6% on return.
- Cirstea has won 64.0% of her service games on hard courts, and 37.4% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
21
2022
