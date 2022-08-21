Skip to main content

How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Tennis in the Land

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on Tennis Channel on August 21 to watch the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Elise Mertens and Sorana Cirstea.

  • Tournament: Tennis in the Land
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Mertens vs. Cirstea Matchup Info

Elise MertensSorana Cirstea

33

World Rank

40

21-18

2022 Match Record

20-18

43-39

2022 Set Record

46-41

Western & Southern Open

Last Tournament

Western & Southern Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Elise Mertens vs. Sorana Cirstea Recent Performance

  • In her most recent match, Mertens lost 4-6, 5-7 versus Caroline Garcia in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.
  • In her last match, Cirstea lost 2-6, 3-6 versus Petra Kvitova in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.
  • In her 39 matches this year across all court surfaces, Mertens has played an average of 21.4 games (21.4 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Mertens has won 64.9% of her service games and 38.3% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Mertens has won 37.5% of her return games and 67.1% of her service games.
  • In her 38 matches this year, Cirstea has played an average of 21.2 games across all court surfaces (21.2 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cirstea has won 64.7% of her games on serve, and 37.6% on return.
  • Cirstea has won 64.0% of her service games on hard courts, and 37.4% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA - ATP Semifinal 2

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
