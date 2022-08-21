How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Dusan Lajovic at the Winston-Salem Open
Don't miss No. 61 Fabio Fognini match up against No. 87 Dusan Lajovic in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Fognini vs. Lajovic Matchup Info
|Fabio Fognini
|Dusan Lajovic
61
World Rank
87
19-20
2022 Match Record
15-18
44-46
2022 Set Record
36-45
Western & Southern Open
Last Tournament
Western & Southern Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification Final
Fabio Fognini vs. Dusan Lajovic Recent Performance
- Fognini dropped his last match, 7-6, 6-7, 2-6 against Andrey Rublev in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, 2022.
- In his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Lajovic was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 30-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, 4-6, 4-6.
- Fognini has played 24.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches) in his 39 matches this year (across all court types).
- Fognini has won 23.8% of his return games this year, and 73.5% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Fognini has won 77.0% of his service games and 19.6% of his return games.
- Through 33 matches this year, Lajovic has played 25.5 games per match (24.2 in three-set matches) and won 48.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Lajovic has won 21.7% of his return games this year, and 73.0% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Lajovic has won 72.2% of his service games and 23.5% of his return games.
