How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Dusan Lajovic at the Winston-Salem Open

Don't miss No. 61 Fabio Fognini match up against No. 87 Dusan Lajovic in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Fognini vs. Lajovic Matchup Info

Fabio FogniniDusan Lajovic

61

World Rank

87

19-20

2022 Match Record

15-18

44-46

2022 Set Record

36-45

Western & Southern Open

Last Tournament

Western & Southern Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Qualification Final

Fabio Fognini vs. Dusan Lajovic Recent Performance

  • Fognini dropped his last match, 7-6, 6-7, 2-6 against Andrey Rublev in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, 2022.
  • In his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Lajovic was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 30-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, 4-6, 4-6.
  • Fognini has played 24.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches) in his 39 matches this year (across all court types).
  • Fognini has won 23.8% of his return games this year, and 73.5% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Fognini has won 77.0% of his service games and 19.6% of his return games.
  • Through 33 matches this year, Lajovic has played 25.5 games per match (24.2 in three-set matches) and won 48.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Lajovic has won 21.7% of his return games this year, and 73.0% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Lajovic has won 72.2% of his service games and 23.5% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
