How to watch Harriet Dart vs. Maryna Zanevska at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 32 of the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby features Maryna Zanevska and Harriet Dart going toe to toe on August 21 at . Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  Court Surface: Hard
  • Court Surface: Hard

Dart vs. Zanevska Matchup Info

Harriet DartMaryna Zanevska

94

World Rank

97

20-17

2022 Match Record

10-13

41-43

2022 Set Record

19-24

Western & Southern Open

Last Tournament

Gdynia

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 32

Harriet Dart vs. Maryna Zanevska Recent Performance

  • Dart last played on August 13, 2022, a 2-6, 4-6 loss to No. 48-ranked Anastasia Potapova in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.
  • In her previous tournament, the Gdynia, Zanevska was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 190-ranked Kateryna Baindl, 3-6, 3-6.
  • Dart has played 20.7 games per match (20.7 in three-set matches) in her 37 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Dart has won 61.1% of her games on serve, and 32.7% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Dart has won 60.6% of her games on serve, and 30.3% on return.
  • In her 23 matches this year, Zanevska has played an average of 19.4 games across all court surfaces (19.4 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Zanevska has won 36.2% of her return games and 57.7% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Zanevska has won 56.9% of her service games and 35.2% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
