How to watch Harriet Dart vs. Maryna Zanevska at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby
The Round of 32 of the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby features Maryna Zanevska and Harriet Dart going toe to toe on August 21 at . Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Dart vs. Zanevska Matchup Info
|Harriet Dart
|Maryna Zanevska
94
World Rank
97
20-17
2022 Match Record
10-13
41-43
2022 Set Record
19-24
Western & Southern Open
Last Tournament
Gdynia
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 32
Harriet Dart vs. Maryna Zanevska Recent Performance
- Dart last played on August 13, 2022, a 2-6, 4-6 loss to No. 48-ranked Anastasia Potapova in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.
- In her previous tournament, the Gdynia, Zanevska was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 190-ranked Kateryna Baindl, 3-6, 3-6.
- Dart has played 20.7 games per match (20.7 in three-set matches) in her 37 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Dart has won 61.1% of her games on serve, and 32.7% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Dart has won 60.6% of her games on serve, and 30.3% on return.
- In her 23 matches this year, Zanevska has played an average of 19.4 games across all court surfaces (19.4 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Zanevska has won 36.2% of her return games and 57.7% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Zanevska has won 56.9% of her service games and 35.2% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
21
2022
