How to watch Hugo Dellien vs. Chun Hsin Tseng at the Winston-Salem Open

If you're wanting to watch No. 70 Hugo Dellien go head to head with No. 85 Chun Hsin Tseng in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 21, tune in to Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Dellien vs. Tseng Matchup Info

Hugo DellienChun Hsin Tseng

70

World Rank

85

16-12

2022 Match Record

5-7

37-29

2022 Set Record

13-18

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Western & Southern Open

Round of 128

Last Result

Qualification Final

Hugo Dellien vs. Chun Hsin Tseng Recent Performance

  • In his last match, Dellien was defeated 1-6, 3-6, 5-7 versus Alex de Minaur in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
  • In his last match, Tseng was defeated 6-3, 3-6, 0-6 versus David Goffin in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.
  • Dellien has played 28 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.2 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches).
  • Dellien has won 22.7% of his return games this year, and 74.2% of his service games.
  • Tseng has played 23.6 games per match (19.8 in three-set matches) in his 12 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Tseng has won 27.6% of his return games and 67.7% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Tseng has won 60.0% of his service games and 18.8% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
