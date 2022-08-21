How to watch Hugo Dellien vs. Chun Hsin Tseng at the Winston-Salem Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

If you're wanting to watch No. 70 Hugo Dellien go head to head with No. 85 Chun Hsin Tseng in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 21, tune in to Tennis Channel.

How to watch Hugo Dellien vs. Chun Hsin Tseng at the Winston-Salem Open

Tournament: Winston-Salem Open

Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 21

Sunday, August 21 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Dellien vs. Tseng Matchup Info

Hugo Dellien Chun Hsin Tseng 70 World Rank 85 16-12 2022 Match Record 5-7 37-29 2022 Set Record 13-18 Wimbledon Last Tournament Western & Southern Open Round of 128 Last Result Qualification Final

Hugo Dellien vs. Chun Hsin Tseng Recent Performance