How to watch Hugo Dellien vs. Chun Hsin Tseng at the Winston-Salem Open
If you're wanting to watch No. 70 Hugo Dellien go head to head with No. 85 Chun Hsin Tseng in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 21, tune in to Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Dellien vs. Tseng Matchup Info
|Hugo Dellien
|Chun Hsin Tseng
70
World Rank
85
16-12
2022 Match Record
5-7
37-29
2022 Set Record
13-18
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Western & Southern Open
Round of 128
Last Result
Qualification Final
Hugo Dellien vs. Chun Hsin Tseng Recent Performance
- In his last match, Dellien was defeated 1-6, 3-6, 5-7 versus Alex de Minaur in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
- In his last match, Tseng was defeated 6-3, 3-6, 0-6 versus David Goffin in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.
- Dellien has played 28 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.2 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches).
- Dellien has won 22.7% of his return games this year, and 74.2% of his service games.
- Tseng has played 23.6 games per match (19.8 in three-set matches) in his 12 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Tseng has won 27.6% of his return games and 67.7% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Tseng has won 60.0% of his service games and 18.8% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
21
2022
