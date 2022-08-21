Skip to main content

How to watch Jiri Lehecka vs. Peter Gojowczyk at the Winston-Salem Open

On Sunday, August 21, turn on Tennis Channel to witness Jiri Lehecka match up against Peter Gojowczyk in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

  • Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Lehecka vs. Gojowczyk Matchup Info

Jiri LeheckaPeter Gojowczyk

60

World Rank

114

18-13

2022 Match Record

9-18

44-36

2022 Set Record

17-36

Generali Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 64

Jiri Lehecka vs. Peter Gojowczyk Recent Performance

  • Lehecka was defeated in his last match, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7 versus Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals of the Generali Open on July 28, 2022.
  • In his most recent tournament, the Citi Open, Gojowczyk was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 112-ranked Benoit Paire, 5-7, 4-6.
  • Lehecka has played 31 matches this year (across all court types), and 26.1 games per match (23.9 in three-set matches).
  • Lehecka has won 20.2% of his return games so far this year, and 76.2% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Lehecka has won 18.1% of his return games and 80.0% of his service games.
  • Gojowczyk has played 27 matches this year (winning 43.6% of games across all court surfaces), and 19.3 games per match (18.7 in three-set matches).
  • Gojowczyk has won 13.8% of his return games so far this year, and 59.4% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Gojowczyk has won 57.7% of his games on serve, and 12.8% on return.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

