How to watch Jiri Lehecka vs. Peter Gojowczyk at the Winston-Salem Open
On Sunday, August 21, turn on Tennis Channel to witness Jiri Lehecka match up against Peter Gojowczyk in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
How to watch Jiri Lehecka vs. Peter Gojowczyk at the Winston-Salem Open
- Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Lehecka vs. Gojowczyk Matchup Info
|Jiri Lehecka
|Peter Gojowczyk
60
World Rank
114
18-13
2022 Match Record
9-18
44-36
2022 Set Record
17-36
Generali Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Jiri Lehecka vs. Peter Gojowczyk Recent Performance
- Lehecka was defeated in his last match, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7 versus Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals of the Generali Open on July 28, 2022.
- In his most recent tournament, the Citi Open, Gojowczyk was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 112-ranked Benoit Paire, 5-7, 4-6.
- Lehecka has played 31 matches this year (across all court types), and 26.1 games per match (23.9 in three-set matches).
- Lehecka has won 20.2% of his return games so far this year, and 76.2% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Lehecka has won 18.1% of his return games and 80.0% of his service games.
- Gojowczyk has played 27 matches this year (winning 43.6% of games across all court surfaces), and 19.3 games per match (18.7 in three-set matches).
- Gojowczyk has won 13.8% of his return games so far this year, and 59.4% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Gojowczyk has won 57.7% of his games on serve, and 12.8% on return.
How To Watch
August
21
2022
Cincinnati - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)