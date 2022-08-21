How to watch John Millman vs. Hugo Gaston at the Winston-Salem Open
If you're hoping to watch No. 101 John Millman match up with No. 68 Hugo Gaston in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 21, tune in to Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Millman vs. Gaston Matchup Info
|John Millman
|Hugo Gaston
101
World Rank
68
11-18
2022 Match Record
13-20
27-41
2022 Set Record
28-47
Western & Southern Open
Last Tournament
Western & Southern Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
John Millman vs. Hugo Gaston Recent Performance
- In his last match, Millman lost 5-7, 2-6 versus Lorenzo Sonego in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.
- In his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Gaston was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 61-ranked David Goffin, 1-6, 0-6.
- Millman has played 24.4 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches) in his 29 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Millman has won 75.0% of his service games and 15.7% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Millman has won 16.0% of his return games and 77.9% of his service games.
- Gaston has played 33 matches this year, and 23.1 games per match across all court types (20.2 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Gaston has won 22.6% of his return games and 70.7% of his service games.
- Gaston has won 22.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 67.6% of his service games.
