How to watch John Millman vs. Hugo Gaston at the Winston-Salem Open

If you're hoping to watch No. 101 John Millman match up with No. 68 Hugo Gaston in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 21, tune in to Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Millman vs. Gaston Matchup Info

John MillmanHugo Gaston

101

World Rank

68

11-18

2022 Match Record

13-20

27-41

2022 Set Record

28-47

Western & Southern Open

Last Tournament

Western & Southern Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

John Millman vs. Hugo Gaston Recent Performance

  • In his last match, Millman lost 5-7, 2-6 versus Lorenzo Sonego in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.
  • In his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Gaston was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 61-ranked David Goffin, 1-6, 0-6.
  • Millman has played 24.4 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches) in his 29 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Thus far this year, Millman has won 75.0% of his service games and 15.7% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Millman has won 16.0% of his return games and 77.9% of his service games.
  • Gaston has played 33 matches this year, and 23.1 games per match across all court types (20.2 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Gaston has won 22.6% of his return games and 70.7% of his service games.
  • Gaston has won 22.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 67.6% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
