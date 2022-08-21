How to watch Laslo Djere vs. David Goffin at the Winston-Salem Open
Sunday's Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open slots Laslo Djere versus David Goffin at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. The match can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Djere vs. Goffin Matchup Info
|Laslo Djere
|David Goffin
86
World Rank
62
16-18
2022 Match Record
24-19
38-42
2022 Set Record
59-49
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Last Tournament
Western & Southern Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Laslo Djere vs. David Goffin Recent Performance
- Djere is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, at the hands of No. 136-ranked Franco Agamenone, 6-7, 6-2, 5-7.
- Goffin most recently played on August 15, 2022, a 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 54-ranked Marcos Giron in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Djere has played 24.9 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) in his 34 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Djere has won 77.4% of his service games and 22.2% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Djere has won 74.8% of his games on serve, and 15.3% on return.
- Goffin has played 43 matches this year, and 24.8 games per match across all court surfaces (21.4 in three-set matches).
- Goffin has won 26.9% of his return games this year, and 74.2% of his service games.
- Goffin has won 21.4% of his return games on hard courts, and 65.9% of his service games.
