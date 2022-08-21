Skip to main content

How to watch Laslo Djere vs. David Goffin at the Winston-Salem Open

Sunday's Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open slots Laslo Djere versus David Goffin at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. The match can be watched on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Djere vs. Goffin Matchup Info

Laslo DjereDavid Goffin

86

World Rank

62

16-18

2022 Match Record

24-19

38-42

2022 Set Record

59-49

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Last Tournament

Western & Southern Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Laslo Djere vs. David Goffin Recent Performance

  • Djere is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, at the hands of No. 136-ranked Franco Agamenone, 6-7, 6-2, 5-7.
  • Goffin most recently played on August 15, 2022, a 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 54-ranked Marcos Giron in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
  • Djere has played 24.9 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches) in his 34 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Thus far this year, Djere has won 77.4% of his service games and 22.2% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Djere has won 74.8% of his games on serve, and 15.3% on return.
  • Goffin has played 43 matches this year, and 24.8 games per match across all court surfaces (21.4 in three-set matches).
  • Goffin has won 26.9% of his return games this year, and 74.2% of his service games.
  • Goffin has won 21.4% of his return games on hard courts, and 65.9% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/EST
