How to watch Lauren Davis vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Tennis in the Land

The Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land in Cleveland is the site where Ekaterina Alexandrova and Lauren Davis will come together for their August 21 matchup, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Tennis in the Land
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Davis vs. Alexandrova Matchup Info

Lauren DavisEkaterina Alexandrova

104

World Rank

27

16-17

2022 Match Record

24-13

35-38

2022 Set Record

51-31

Western & Southern Open

Last Tournament

Western & Southern Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 32

Lauren Davis vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Recent Performance

  • Davis came up short in her most recent match, 2-6, 4-6 against Anhelina Kalinina in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open on August 13, 2022.
  • Alexandrova last played on August 17, 2022, a 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 44-ranked Shuai Zhang in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.
  • Davis has played 33 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Davis has won 60.0% of her games on serve, and 35.8% on return.
  • Davis has won 32.0% of her return games on hard courts, and 59.4% of her service games.
  • Alexandrova has played 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches) in her 37 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Thus far this year, Alexandrova has won 73.0% of her service games and 36.0% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Alexandrova has won 67.2% of her games on serve, and 29.9% on return.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA - ATP Semifinal 2

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
