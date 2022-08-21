How to watch Lauren Davis vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Tennis in the Land
The Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land in Cleveland is the site where Ekaterina Alexandrova and Lauren Davis will come together for their August 21 matchup, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Tennis in the Land
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Davis vs. Alexandrova Matchup Info
|Lauren Davis
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
104
World Rank
27
16-17
2022 Match Record
24-13
35-38
2022 Set Record
51-31
Western & Southern Open
Last Tournament
Western & Southern Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 32
Lauren Davis vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Recent Performance
- Davis came up short in her most recent match, 2-6, 4-6 against Anhelina Kalinina in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open on August 13, 2022.
- Alexandrova last played on August 17, 2022, a 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 44-ranked Shuai Zhang in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Davis has played 33 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Davis has won 60.0% of her games on serve, and 35.8% on return.
- Davis has won 32.0% of her return games on hard courts, and 59.4% of her service games.
- Alexandrova has played 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches) in her 37 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Thus far this year, Alexandrova has won 73.0% of her service games and 36.0% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Alexandrova has won 67.2% of her games on serve, and 29.9% on return.
