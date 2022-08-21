How to watch Lauren Davis vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Tennis in the Land

The Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land in Cleveland is the site where Ekaterina Alexandrova and Lauren Davis will come together for their August 21 matchup, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: Tennis in the Land

Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, August 21

Sunday, August 21 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Davis vs. Alexandrova Matchup Info

Lauren Davis Ekaterina Alexandrova 104 World Rank 27 16-17 2022 Match Record 24-13 35-38 2022 Set Record 51-31 Western & Southern Open Last Tournament Western & Southern Open Qualification Round 1 Last Result Round of 32

