How to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Caroline Garcia at the Tennis in the Land
The August 21 matchup between Liudmila Samsonova and Caroline Garcia in the Round of 32 at the Tennis in the Land can be seen on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Tennis in the Land
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Samsonova vs. Garcia Matchup Info
|Liudmila Samsonova
|Caroline Garcia
45
World Rank
35
15-14
2022 Match Record
34-15
37-31
2022 Set Record
71-43
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Western & Southern Open
Winner
Last Result
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Caroline Garcia Recent Performance
- Samsonova won her last match, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 over Kaia Kanepi in the finals of the Citi Open on August 7, 2022.
- Garcia won her last match, 6-1, 7-5 over Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open on August 19, 2022.
- Samsonova has played 29 matches this year (across all court types), and 22.8 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Samsonova has won 75.7% of her games on serve, and 27.9% on return.
- Samsonova has won 28.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 78.8% of her service games.
- Garcia has played 49 matches this year (winning 53.6% of games across all court types), and 23.2 games per match (23.2 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Garcia has won 27.6% of her return games and 78.4% of her service games.
- Garcia has won 76.0% of her service games on hard courts, and 24.3% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
21
2022
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA - ATP Semifinal 2
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
