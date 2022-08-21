Skip to main content

How to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Caroline Garcia at the Tennis in the Land

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The August 21 matchup between Liudmila Samsonova and Caroline Garcia in the Round of 32 at the Tennis in the Land can be seen on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Caroline Garcia at the Tennis in the Land

  • Tournament: Tennis in the Land
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Samsonova vs. Garcia Matchup Info

Liudmila SamsonovaCaroline Garcia

45

World Rank

35

15-14

2022 Match Record

34-15

37-31

2022 Set Record

71-43

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Western & Southern Open

Winner

Last Result

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Caroline Garcia Recent Performance

  • Samsonova won her last match, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 over Kaia Kanepi in the finals of the Citi Open on August 7, 2022.
  • Garcia won her last match, 6-1, 7-5 over Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open on August 19, 2022.
  • Samsonova has played 29 matches this year (across all court types), and 22.8 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Samsonova has won 75.7% of her games on serve, and 27.9% on return.
  • Samsonova has won 28.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 78.8% of her service games.
  • Garcia has played 49 matches this year (winning 53.6% of games across all court types), and 23.2 games per match (23.2 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Garcia has won 27.6% of her return games and 78.4% of her service games.
  • Garcia has won 76.0% of her service games on hard courts, and 24.3% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA - ATP Semifinal 2

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Barbora Krejcikova vs. Anastasia Potapova at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Katerina Siniakova at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Caroline Garcia at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lauren Davis vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Peyton Stearns vs. Irina-Camelia Begu at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Aleksandra Krunic at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Varvara Gracheva vs. Madison Brengle at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Magda Linette vs. Yulia Putintseva at the Tennis in the Land

By What's On TV Staff